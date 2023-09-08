Sei Investments Co. Purchases 42,645 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of GXO Logistics worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $268,865,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,298,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,003,000 after purchasing an additional 216,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %

GXO stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.