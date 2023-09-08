Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,522 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $272.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

