Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 253.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,040 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Donaldson worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DCI opened at $61.99 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

