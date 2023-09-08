Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (SEIGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5329 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEIGY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.32.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
