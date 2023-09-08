Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

