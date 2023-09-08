Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,785,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 29,096,475 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,613,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,613,627 shares of company stock valued at $26,824,101. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $35,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
