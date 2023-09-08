SoftBank Group (SFTBF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SoftBank Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $31.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.9%. SoftBank Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.5% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SoftBank Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group Competitors -3.43% -18.12% 1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SoftBank Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group N/A N/A 0.08 SoftBank Group Competitors $8.48 billion $798.95 million -185.05

SoftBank Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group Competitors 702 2133 3952 108 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 71.95%. Given SoftBank Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoftBank Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

