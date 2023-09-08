Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXM. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.59.

Sprinklr stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.68, a PEG ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,375,562 shares of company stock worth $19,850,890 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

