Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Holdings Decreased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sylvamo Price Performance
NYSE SLVM opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $57.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLVM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Sylvamo Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
