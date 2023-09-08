Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.0 %

SKT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 118.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

