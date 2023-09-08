Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $355.03 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,732,843,916 coins and its circulating supply is 5,805,069,537,300 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

