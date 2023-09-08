The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.06 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.