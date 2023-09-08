The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $281.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.97.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

