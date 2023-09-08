The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

SHW opened at $271.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

