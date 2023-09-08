Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 28th

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 27.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Thorney Opportunities alerts:

About Thorney Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.