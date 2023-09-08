Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 28th

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 27.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
About Thorney Opportunities
