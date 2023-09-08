Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) versus Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Financial Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Timbercreek Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.46 billion 1.46 $923.00 million $4.15 12.95 Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Timbercreek Financial.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and Timbercreek Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Timbercreek Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus price target of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Timbercreek Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Timbercreek Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 17.99% 7.42% 2.34% Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Timbercreek Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

