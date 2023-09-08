Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Trading Down 24.1 %

NYSE CURV opened at $1.67 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 149.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Torrid by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.02.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

