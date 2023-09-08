TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $69,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $887.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $809.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,769 shares of company stock valued at $41,803,173 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

