Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

SOHO stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.83 and a beta of 0.23. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 42.25 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.90 ($1.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.36.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

The Company focuses on investing in newly developed social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on specialised supported housing. The majority of the assets within the portfolio are subject to inflation-linked, long-term, Fully Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases with Approved Providers (being Housing Associations, Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government).

