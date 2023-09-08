Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance
SOHO stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.83 and a beta of 0.23. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 42.25 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.90 ($1.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.36.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile
