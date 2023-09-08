UBS Group AG Acquires 67,716 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $37,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $143.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

