UBS Group AG Buys 20,216 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $37,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.