UBS Group AG Buys 32,294 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $34,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,740,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.34 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

