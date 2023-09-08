UBS Group AG Buys 3,899 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $32,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

ESS stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average of $225.44.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

