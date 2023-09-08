UBS Group AG Sells 47,330 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 769,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $37,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.74 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

