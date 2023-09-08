UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

