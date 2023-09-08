UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of PATH opened at $18.08 on Friday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in UiPath by 307.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 574,603 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 433,493 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,737 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UiPath by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,022 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

