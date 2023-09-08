Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

VLO opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

