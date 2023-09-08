Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 256.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344,534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

