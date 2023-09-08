Wayne Thorsen Buys 5,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ADT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.17 and a beta of 1.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ADT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in ADT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ADT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADT by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in ADT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

