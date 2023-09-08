Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.41 on September 17th

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.414 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.30.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
