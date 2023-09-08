WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,811,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,971 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 119,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,321,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,329.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.