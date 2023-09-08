WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 889.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 222,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 22,875.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in agilon health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 62,408 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 139,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter.

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,750. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGL opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 1.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

