WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,537 Crane (NYSE:CR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crane by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $86.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

