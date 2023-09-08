WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $387,038,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 0.9 %

WAT opened at $270.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.79. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.