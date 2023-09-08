WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 13,466 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

