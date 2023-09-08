WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

