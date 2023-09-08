WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,324 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 124,325 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3,165.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 832,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 807,003 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.