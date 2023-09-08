WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $161.66 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

