WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $481,000 Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $43.52 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -621.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SkyWest

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.