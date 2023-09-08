WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $486,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $31.52 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

