WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $506,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

NXGN opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 787.00 and a beta of 0.99. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

