WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 141,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.00 and a beta of 0.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

