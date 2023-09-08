WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $538,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

