WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $581,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

