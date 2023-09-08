WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after acquiring an additional 360,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,984,000 after purchasing an additional 139,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

