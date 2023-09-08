WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $489,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 110,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

