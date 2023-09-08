WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $503,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,363,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $102.65 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

