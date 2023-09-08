WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $544,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,583 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

