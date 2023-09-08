WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.51.

Shares of CRWD opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $195.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

