WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $477,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 476,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

